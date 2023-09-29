This swollen iPhone 15 Pro battery raises more overheating questions for Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro has only been around for a week but it's already starting to find that it has its own antennagate-like situation to deal with. People have been complaining of overheating iPhones, although the issue is far from impacting all owners. But things just got ratcheted up a notch after a photo appeared online that appears to show an iPhone's battery becoming swollen.

Swollen batteries do happen of course, but they can be dangerous. In this instance, the swollen battery appears to have started to push the iPhone's display out, causing the deformation you see above.

While batteries have been swelling in iPhones and indeed all phones for years, the added complication of the heat situation makes this instance more notable.

'Realized the phone is actually swelling'

The photo was posted to Reddit and spotted by WCCFTech and the iPhone's owner says that they only noticed the swelling when they tried to install a case.

"Picked up the phone on Monday and didn’t notice it then," the iPhone's owner explain in the Reddit post. "Put on a case a couple days ago and noticed it didn’t fit right. Was going order a new case but then realized the phone is actually swelling. Still works for now."

To be clear, we wouldn't suggest using or charging an iPhone whose battery has started to swell.

Perhaps most interesting is the fact the owner says they went to an Apple Store for help but they were told to take it back to the place of purchase for assistance. That doesn't sound like the kind of response we would expect, especially if everything went down the way we're told it did. It's possible there's more to this story than we see at first blush, but it doesn't look great out of the gate.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro overheating situation, Apple says that it's normal and that there are a few things you can do to help.