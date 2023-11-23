You're not getting the most out of your iPhone 15 or 15 Pro if you're not using these USB-C accessories — on sale for Black Friday

I’ve loved my iPhone 15 Pro Max since I bought it back in September. As I upgraded from an iPhone 13 Pro, I was able to take advantage of new features such as Dynamic Island, as well as the Action button, super-zoom camera lens, and the bigger battery that the 15 Pro Max brings. The headline feature though, was USB-C, which replaced the Lightning port, something that had been in iPhones since 2012 with the iPhone 5.

There are so many ways that this new port addition improves the iPhone experience. This isn’t just an easier way for me to share a USB-C cable with my iPhone, MacBook Pro and Steam Deck. Rather, I can use a bunch of USB-C accessories that will work out of the box with my iPhone 15 Pro Max. From an SSD drive to a Yeti microphone, it opens up plenty of new ways to use the iPhone — and, handily, there are loads of USB-C deals to take advantage of in the Black Friday sales.

Black Friday iPhone 15 deals live right now

FiiO Q3 DAC Adapter | $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon Not only will this result in some excellent sound for wired headphones, but this DAC adapter also acts as a 1800mAh battery, so I can charge my iPhone as I’m listening to the Spiceworld album once more.

Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone | $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon As one of the hosts of the iMore Show, I need a good microphone to record my side of the audio when chatting with co-host Karen Freeman. With $45 off a Blue Yeti, I could plug this into my iPhone 15 Pro and record it into the Voice Notes app if I was unable to use my Mac.

Samsung 32-inch 4K Monitor | $384.99 $199.99 at Amazon As the iPhone doesn’t support Stage Manager, the iPad’s multitasking feature that takes advantage of external monitors, this could be overkill. But if you watch a lot of videos on your iPhone, this could be worth the purchase, especially at the low price of $185 for this 4K Monitor.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD | $219.99 $139.99 at Amazon One can never have enough external storage. I should know, as I have a bunch of external hard drives for my Mac. Yet this portable SSD is perfect for my iPhone to store a bunch of videos I’ll have taken with its camera, and due to its design, fits perfectly into my pocket. When you consider that one minute of a 4K ProRes file takes up around 6GB, this could be a great way to offload those videos. For $80 off, it’s a fantastic deal for its size, both physically and for its storage.

Anker USB-C 11-in-1 dock | $74.99 $47.58 at Amazon At 37% off for Black Friday, this dock is perfect for extending my iPhone’s USB-C port to the extreme. From plugging in my external hard drives to connecting my iPhone to the dock’s Ethernet cable for wired internet, it could be perfect for those just-in-case scenarios. Think of it as a Swiss Army knife for your new phone.

Keychron K2 wired mechanical keyboard | $89 $79 at Amazon The Mail app on my iPhone is something I use hourly. Composing and replying to a bunch of emails can wear my thumbs out. So this customizable keyboard could be perfect to take out of my bag, plug into my iPhone, and quickly sort some emails.

It’s only been two months since I bought my iPhone 15 Pro Max, but already it’s one of the best iPhones I’ve owned. A lot of that comes down to the USB-C port — it’s something that I’ve been hoping to see reach the iPhone for several years now.

Being able to use my USB-C cables and accessories with my 15 Pro Max has been great, getting rid of a redundant Lightning cable that only really ever worked for a single device for me. With the above deals, however, these accessories will be able to make the most of this new port, and unlock the true potential of your new iPhone.