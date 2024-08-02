iPhone 16 Pro could get its biggest battery increase in years

Apple is expected to debut its next best iPhone, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, in September. This year’s devices will be headlined by Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new suite of AI-fuelled features that aim to bring AI to the mainstream. Apple Intelligence is expected to arrive a month later in October. We're also due to see some new colors, including a rumored bronze option.

But one of the most important upgrades could be to battery life. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are due to receive larger batteries. While both devices will benefit from this, the iPhone 16 Pro is due to get the larger increase. To clarify, while the Pro Max will have the larger battery, the Pro will see the biggest change from the current iPhone 15 Pro.

According to Weibo-based tipster, Instant Digital, the iPhone 16 Pro will pack a 3,577 mAh battery, while the Pro Max will come with a 4,676 mAh powerhouse. These numbers are a noticeable step up from last year's models. The iPhone 15 Pro had a 3,274 mAh battery, and the Pro Max featured a 4,422 mAh one.

What exactly does this mean when you compare the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro to the current iPhone 15 Pro? A significant 9.25% increase in capacity for the iPhone 16 Pro and a 5.74% boost for the Pro Max.

Battery life is a key iPhone 16 Pro improvement

With these battery boosts and some rumored efficiency tweaks, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is speculated to hit over 30 hours of battery life. That’s an upgrade from the already impressive 29 hours on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The 16 Pro is also expected to show a tangible improvement.

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are also expected to utilize stacked battery technology. This means more energy density and longer battery lifespan. If you're constantly juggling chargers and battery packs, this could be a game-changer.

Charging speeds are getting a revamp too. The new models are rumored to support 40W wired fast charging and 20W MagSafe charging. For context, the iPhone 15 series can hit up to 27W with the right USB-C adapter and 15W on MagSafe.

