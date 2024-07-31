iPhone 16 Pro Max could finally debut a color we’ve been waiting for since iPhone 13
We're finally getting bronze
Apple is expected to debut its next best iPhone, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, in September. For 2023, Apple introduced an all-new finish to the Pro models – titanium. Not only is that titanium “aerospace-grade,” making it super strong and light, but it also paved the way for some new finishes. Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro colors come in black, white, blue, and natural titanium, each with a brushed metal finish.
And for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we might get a new bronze color. The "Fixed focus digital" tipster on Weibo claims the iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport a "bronze hue" – a term that probably sounds fancy to those still gripping their midnight black iPhones.
This lines up nicely with earlier mumblings about a "rose" color. A previous Weibo tipster mentioned a new rose color, which Kuo later corroborated. Just to clarify, isn’t the same as the rose gold Apple fans fell for back in the days of the iPhone 6S. Think more of a posh rosé wine, less cheap bling.
Different names for the same color
Whispers suggest that this new color, officially dubbed "Rose," might appear different under various lighting conditions, giving off either a bronze or rose tint. That's why we've seen references to both names. If true, this color shift would affect both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. However, the "Fixed focus digital" post specifically references the iPhone 16 Pro Max, so perhaps we're seeing two colors after all. I suspect we'll have to wait until September to know.
Besides this intriguing new shade, expect the usual suspects: black, white (or silver for those who like to sound posh), and grey (or "Natural Titanium" if you prefer the fancy term). Plus, according to information obtained by X leaker Majin Bu, Apple is reportedly also planning shades of iPhone 16 Pro dubbed “Desert Yellow” and “Cement Gray.”
More from iMore
- iPhone 16 Pro colors leaked — Desert Yellow and Cement Gray are not the exciting shades we were hoping for
- First iPhone 16 part leak reveals radical camera design change
- Leaked iPhone 16 Pro benchmarks suggest Apple's A18 Pro could blow even M3 Macs out of the water
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Connor is a technology writer and editor, with a byline on multiple platforms. He has been writing for around seven years now across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech.