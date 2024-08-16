iPhone 16 Pro leak finally reveals what the bronze color will look like

We've been hearing plenty of rumors about the colors on the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. One of the most popular reports has been that the Pro models could finally get the bronze color we've been waiting for since iPhone 13.

Apple is expected to debut its next best iPhone in September. For 2023, Apple introduced an all-new finish to the Pro models – titanium. Not only is that titanium “aerospace-grade,” making it super strong and light, but it also paved the way for some new finishes. Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro colors come in black, white, blue, and natural titanium, each with a brushed metal finish.

One Weibo tipster revealed the iPhone 16 Pro will have with a bronze hue. While another Weibo post detailed a new rose color which renowned Apple leaker Kuo later corroborated. We believe that both of these descriptions are for the same color, with the exact hue undecided. Or at least it was.

A new leak finally gives us our first look at the bronze iPhone 16 Pro. Sonny Dickinson shared an image of iPhone 16 Pro dummy units on X, with the most notable being the new bronze device.

Is this the final color?

Looking at this photo, I think you'd argue that the iPhone 16 Pro color is definitely bronze. If anything, it's bordering on brown. I certainly wouldn't describe this new color option as rose.

One explanation for this is that the color might appear different under various lighting conditions, giving off either a bronze or rose tint. Alternatively, Apple may still be deciding on the exact hue to go for on the final models. Although, with the iPhone 16 launch next month, it's more likely this is the final option. Perhaps the tipster that saw the rose color saw an earlier device.

Besides this intriguing new shade, expect the usual suspects: black, white (or silver for those who like to sound posh), and grey (or "Natural Titanium" if you prefer the fancy term). Plus, according to information obtained by X leaker Majin Bu, Apple is reportedly also planning shades of iPhone 16 Pro dubbed “Desert Yellow” and “Cement Gray.”

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors