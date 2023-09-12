With Apple’s iPhone event now over, we have a much better picture of the iPhone 15 Pro and the colors we'll find splashed out across store shelves on September 22. We’ve got a glimpse of what’s inside the iPhone as well, from the super-premium new camera to the new titanium frame, all of which makes if feel worth the slightly higher price.

The iPhone Pro models never have the color options of the brighter and more cheerful standard model iPhones, and this year is no different in the color options. It looks like there are going to be three new shades of titanium finish and a blue color, similar to the blue you could get the iPhone 13 Pro in.

That means once again that there will be no bright colors for the iPhone 15 Pro models, with all of the new titanium color options being more classy than fun. Where the iPhone 15 lineup has only gotten more colorful, the Pro versions remain subdued.

We’re losing this year's purple, so fans of that dark hue might well be a little sad about that, but the Blue and Gray options are certainly a new direction for the iPhone. Also gone are the Silver, Space Black, and Gold — every color is completely different this time round.

All the iPhone 15 Pro colors

These are the new shades that you can pick up your new iPhone 15 Pro (or Pro Max) in.

Natural Titanium Plain titanium? It’s a classy look and one that will catch the eye of many for sure. It showcases that new titanium finish, and sits in the middle of the other two color options.

Black Titanium This is the darker of the three titanium color options, and it looks rather fetching with its almost black tone. It’s not quite as obviously titanium, although the brushed finish is still visible.

White Titanium A lighter titanium which seems to replace last year's silver. This one will look great in a clear case, as it will stand out beneath the material a little more — and thanks to that brushed titanium, it is a bit more scratch-proof.

Blue Titanium The one non-gray color option here, and it’s a doozy. It’s a nice rich blue, with plenty of depth thanks to the underlying titanium. It’s not as bright as the iPhone 15’s blue, but it’s a stunning option nonetheless.

iPhone 15 Pro colors ... what could have been

So, as with every year, the iPhone Pro colors remain a little more subdued than the standard models. In this case, we’re particular fans of the new Blue color, although we will miss the outgoing Deep Purple, if not only for its musical connection.

Alas, neither will we get one of the coolest rumored iPhone colors of some time — there were rumors that there might be a lovely deep red color available, bringing a new option to the table that we’d not seen before.

Instead, we’ve got three different hues of Titanium, and that rather fetching Blue.