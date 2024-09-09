Everything Apple announced at its iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' event

Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event has wrapped up at Apple Park, featuring a bunch of announcements that could tempt a lot of fans to upgrade devices across the board.

In just under two hours, Apple CEO Tim Cook and his team revealed the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, the Apple Watch Series 10, and a line of new and refreshed AirPods, all launching on September 20. iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and macOS Sequoia will also be available on September 16.

If you missed the event, we've rounded all the announcements up below in bite-sized chunks.

Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 features a new S10 chip and a larger wide-angle OLED display, available in two sizes: 42MM and 46MM. You can now play media out of the speaker, and there's all-new Sleep Apnea detection. A new Titanium model replaces Stainless Steel, offered in natural, gold, or dark slate. The watch can be pre-ordered right now for $399 for the GPS model or $499 for the cellular model. Both versions will be available on September 20.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (in black!)

If you were expecting the Apple Watch Ultra 3 — surprise! The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is staying but now comes in a Satin Black finish. There's also a new range of 'Ultra' Milanese bands to compliment this new shade. Additionally, a new band by Hermes will be made available too, complete with an exclusive watch face for the Ultra model. Otherwise, the watch still features the S9 chip and a bright display that can reach 3000 nits, as well as the same 36-hour battery life, or 72 hours on Low Power mode.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 line introduces several upgrades over the iPhone 15, such as the Action Button and a new 'Camera Control' button that enables users to take photos and videos instantly. It can determine between a light and a hard press, as it's a haptic button. For example, a light press will show you a preview; or you can press harder for additional controls. iPhone 16 also comes with 8GB of memory and an A18 chip, enabling Apple Intelligence when it's made available later this year. Pre-orders for iPhone 16 and 16 Plus begin on September 13, with a September 20 release date.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro line is mostly the same as the iPhone 15 Pro but with a few worthwhile differences. First off, screen sizes have seen an increase from 6.1 and 6.7 inches to 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively. There's also a new 'Desert Titanium' color, replacing Blue Titanium from last year. Like the iPhone 16, a new 'Camera Control' button can be found below the Power button, with the same tactile and gesture features when taking photos and videos. Pricing starts at $999 for the 128GB Pro or $1,199 for the 256GB Pro Max version.

AirPods 4 and AirPods Max 2

The entire AirPods line saw a big update at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event. First off, AirPods 4 now comes in two versions — one with and one without Active Noise Cancellation. The case now features a USB-C port and Find My support, as well as a speaker that can emit a loud chime when you can't find your new AirPods.

AirPods Max have been refreshed with Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight color options, and a USB-C port, which finally replaces its Lightning port. Both AirPods 4 and AirPods Max are available for pre-order today, shipping on September 20.

Finally, AirPods Pro 2 will get three new software features later this year designed to help with your hearing. The first is Hearing Protection, which ensures that your audio isn't so loud that you cause permanent damage to your ears. The second is a hearing test that anyone can take for no more than five minutes. You'll be able to view the results in the Health app on your iPhone running iOS 18, which can then be shared with your health provider. Lastly, the third feature allows you to use AirPods Pro 2 as a hearing aid. They will be able to isolate speech and other important audio around your surroundings. Apple says these three updates will arrive later this year in over 100 countries.

