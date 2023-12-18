iPhone 16 Ultra: Release date rumors, news, and more

Every year, Apple announces a new range of iPhones starting with the standard model, followed by a slightly larger one. A Pro model can also be expected, as can a larger Pro version. That's pretty standard at this point, and it's what we got with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023. But could things be different in 2024? Could the best iPhone of the year be something entirely new?

There were rumors of an iPhone 15 Ultra throughout 2023 but that ultimately didn't happen, leaving the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as the only new 'ultra' product of the year. But with an iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max already a good bet, could 2024 be the year the iPhone goes Ultra?

That is of course very much a possibility, but it's far from certain at this point. There have been precious few rumors that there will be an iPhone 16 Ultra launched in 2024 which means that we don't have all that many details about what that phone could have to offer if indeed it does arrive. That could well change over the coming weeks and months. but for now, we're going to dive into the kinds of things an iPhone 16 Ultra could offer, at least until we learn more from the rumor mill.

iPhone 16 Ultra: The headlines

As you'd expect, Apple doesn't want to announce anything early because telling people when a new iPhone will arrive is a sure-fire way to stop people from selling the one that's already on sale. However, we can make some assumptions.

Those assumptions come from years of the release dates of previous models, with Apple having made a habit of shipping new iPhones in or around September. That means that we can pretty safely expect that Apple will announce the iPhone 16 Ultra in September 2024, assuming that the device is real and does in fact ship at all.

iPhone 16 Ultra: Display

It's difficult to know what Apple might do here, but we've heard rumors relating to the iPhone 16 Pro Max that hint at a new, larger display. According to those rumors, Apple will take the current 6.7-inch OLED panel and stretch it to a new, larger 6.9-inch size. Beyond that, few details are available. Could the iPhone 16 Ultra go even bigger? That isn't something we've seen suggested to date, but it would be a good way for Apple to sell a phone that is sure to be costly — bigger screens always cost more, after all.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max isn't expected to have any big new display features, but that doesn't mean that the iPhone 16 Ultra won't. We're firmly in the realms of guesswork at this point, but one potential way that Apple could differentiate the iPhone 16 Pro Max from the iPhone 16 Ultra is to give the latter an upgraded display.

What that might look like, we can only guess. There's the potential for a revamped Dynamic Island, ditching the hole+pill camera design in favor of an under-display Face ID sensor. It seems unlikely that there will be a Touch ID sensor under that display, but it also isn't something we'd rule out, either.

iPhone 16 Ultra: Chip and specifications

Apple's Pro iPhones are both expected to get upgraded chips, building on the 3nm A17 Pro that powers the current models. Analyst Jeff Pu expects that to mean that the high-end models will benefit from an upgraded 3nm chip that will carry the A18 Pro moniker, and if that's the case we can probably assume that will be the case with the iPhone 16 Ultra, too. There's little reason to think that the iPhone 16 Ultra will get a new chip of its own, if only because that will make the lineup even more complicated than it already is.

There are also rumors that Apple intends to switch to TSMC's latest N3E manufacturing process, a change that should make the newer chips cheaper to produce. However, there is no way of knowing how fast the new chips will be or whether there will be other improvements or features.

iPhone 16 Ultra: Cameras

If Apple really is going to ship a new model to sit above the previous Pro Max, it's possible that it will use cameras as a way to differentiate it.

A prime candidate here would be a new zoom lens, improving upon the 5x tetraprism offering that debuted in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. That lens is already expected to make the move down to the iPhone 16 Pro, and the rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will gain a new telephoto lens, too. But details are hard to come by, and it's unclear whether Apple will choose to go a step further with the iPhone 16 Ultra.

iPhone 16 Ultra: New buttons

The iPhone 15 Pro models gained a new Action button, and the 2024 iPhones are set to add yet another to the mix, based on the current rumors. That button is currently called the Capture button, but it isn't clear what the Capture button will do. However, it's currently expected that the new button will come to all of the iPhone 16 models and that includes the new iPhone 16 Ultra, too.

However, it's vital to remember that there is no guarantee that this will come to fruition. Apple can, and often does, change its mind when developing these products and it might do the same this time around, too.

iPhone 16 Ultra: What we'd like to see

If Apple really is going to go Ultra next time out it's difficult to look at that decision and not immediately be reminded of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a phone that will have been in sale for a good few months by September 2024. It'll be Samsung's flagship phone, at least in terms of models that don't fold, and Apple may seek to give it competition above and beyond the Pro Max models.

If that really is the case, we'd like to see Apple really push the boat out and add support for a stylus, likely a new type of Apple Pencil. These high-end iPhones are so big these days that writing a note on them isn't difficult, and Apple could choose to make the iPhone 16 Ultra even larger. Why not let people write notes on it, even if we're not sure that drawing is something people will want to do at that display size.

iPhone 16 Ultra: Pricing

If there's one big unknown — beyond whether or not the iPhone 16 Ultra even exists — it's how much it will cost. The Apple Watch Ultra models cost more than the standard ones, even when you take into consideration the included cellular connectivity. So how much could we expect an iPhone 16 Ultra to cost?

That will all depend on specifications. The iPhone 15 Pro Max started at $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max but that wasn't a price hike despite what you might have heard — it was simply the removal of the 128GB model as an option, making the more expensive 256GB version the cheapest one. If Apple goes the same route with the iPhone 16 Ultra, perhaps starting at 512GB, the price will reflect that.

Throw in the possibility of a new, larger display with support for an Apple Pencil, and things could get very expensive, very quickly indeed.