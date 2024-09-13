iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro preorders are now live — as well as Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more
Are you upgrading?
The wait is over! After the Apple Store went down earlier today, you can now pre-order the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max.
After being announced at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9, plenty are looking forward to what the new handsets offer. This includes a new 'Camera Control' button on both models, enabling users to quickly access a camera app and camera functions, as well as a faster A18 and A18 Pro chip respectively.
With these new phones now available to pre-order, Apple has also brought down the price of other iPhones in the lineup, such as the iPhone 15, last year's flagship — now available for $699.
However, if you've decided to hold off on upgrading, you can also pre-order the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Satin Black, AirPods Max USB-C, and AirPods 4.
How do you pre-order?
Pre-ordering is a simple affair, much like in previous years. Your best option is to do it through the Apple Store and the Apple Store app. Once you've selected your iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, you can choose whether to have AppleCare Plus, which extends the handset's warranty to three years and includes accidental damage protection.
If you're on a carrier plan, these companies likely have some enticing deals to tempt you to upgrade to the new iPhones. In the U.S., carriers like AT&T and Verizon are already offering some great trade-in deals. Meanwhile, in the UK, O2 is offering double data on new and upgraded contracts, so there are plenty of appealing deals out there if you want the phones on a monthly plan.
However, we recommend acting fast if you want a certain color — the new Desert Titanium shade, exclusive to iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, is likely to sell out fast, potentially delaying its shipping date from September 20 to October.
If you've decided which iPhone you're getting, let us know in the iMore Forums!
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.