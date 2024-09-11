AT&T reveals its iPhone 16 deals — get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in
Get a free iPhone on AT&T.
AT&T has revealed the slate of deals, offers, and incentives its offering to customers trying to get their hands on Apple's brand-new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.
Apple unveiled its new flagship lineup earlier this week. Headline upgrades for the iPhone 16 include the new Camera Control button and a powerful A18 chip that delivers hefty performance gains over the iPhone 15, powering gaming and AI features through Apple Intelligence. Likewise, the iPhone 16 Pro gets a boost thanks to new screen sizes, an A18 Pro chip, and better battery life across the board.
AT&T is offering its usual suite of trade-in deals and discounts, with iPhone 16 pre-orders opening on Friday, September 13.
AT&T's iPhone 16 deals
At a glance, AT&T is offering the following iPhone 16 deals:
- iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro: On us, guaranteed with eligible trade-in
- iPhone 16 Plus: Up to $830 OFF, guaranteed with eligible trade-in
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: Up to $1000 OFF, guaranteed with eligible trade-in + NEW AT&T Fiber customers are eligible to get the iPhone 16 Pro Max on us.
If you buy the new iPhone 16 on one of AT&T's installment plans, you can add Next Up Anytime, which lets you upgrade to the new iPhone every year.
Of course, the amount of trade-in value you'll get for a new device depends on its age and condition, so it pays to check your specific model before trying to turn it in. AT&T is also offering customers the new Apple Watch Series 10 and the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 color.
Other highlights from the event include new AirPods 4 (both with and without noise canceling) and some big health upgrades to AirPods Pro 2.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design. Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9