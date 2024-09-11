AT&T reveals its iPhone 16 deals — get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in

AT&T has revealed the slate of deals, offers, and incentives its offering to customers trying to get their hands on Apple's brand-new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple unveiled its new flagship lineup earlier this week. Headline upgrades for the iPhone 16 include the new Camera Control button and a powerful A18 chip that delivers hefty performance gains over the iPhone 15, powering gaming and AI features through Apple Intelligence. Likewise, the iPhone 16 Pro gets a boost thanks to new screen sizes, an A18 Pro chip, and better battery life across the board.

AT&T is offering its usual suite of trade-in deals and discounts, with iPhone 16 pre-orders opening on Friday, September 13.

AT&T's iPhone 16 deals

At a glance, AT&T is offering the following iPhone 16 deals:

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro : On us, guaranteed with eligible trade-in

: On us, guaranteed with eligible trade-in iPhone 16 Plus : Up to $830 OFF, guaranteed with eligible trade-in

: Up to $830 OFF, guaranteed with eligible trade-in iPhone 16 Pro Max: Up to $1000 OFF, guaranteed with eligible trade-in + NEW AT&T Fiber customers are eligible to get the iPhone 16 Pro Max on us.

If you buy the new iPhone 16 on one of AT&T's installment plans, you can add Next Up Anytime, which lets you upgrade to the new iPhone every year.

Of course, the amount of trade-in value you'll get for a new device depends on its age and condition, so it pays to check your specific model before trying to turn it in. AT&T is also offering customers the new Apple Watch Series 10 and the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 color.

Other highlights from the event include new AirPods 4 (both with and without noise canceling) and some big health upgrades to AirPods Pro 2.