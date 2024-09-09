Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is here with a new Desert Titanium color

It wouldn't be an Apple September event without an iPhone Pro. This year, the company has unveiled the iPhone 16 Pro.

The first big improvement to the iPhone 16 Pro is a boost to the screen size with a 6.3-inch display for the regular Pro and a 6.9-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The bezels are also thinner — in fact, they are the thinnest borders on any iPhone product ever made. They also get the latest generation of Ceramic Shield and a new microblasted texture.

The iPhone 16 Pro comes in four colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and a new Desert Titanium which features a warmer hue on the band. The phone also features a new machined chassis with better thermal performance. It features larger batteries and better power management for a boost in battery life. Apple says it results in the best battery performance they've ever achieved for an iPhone.

(Image credit: Apple)

The new phone also comes with a new chip: the A18 Pro. This new chip features 2nd generation 3nm transistors — the first phone in the world to use the technology. It's packed with a 16-core neural engine and is capable of reaching 35 TOPS or a trillion operations per second. It also features more memory than the previous generation.

The company says that the A18 Pro is 15% faster with Apple Intelligence operations compared to the A17 Pro. With its 6-core GPU, it's also 20% faster graphically than the iPhone 15 Pro. For example, Death Stranding is capable of 2x faster ray tracing on the iPhone 16 Pro.

The A18 Pro features 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. The CPU is 15% faster than the A17 Pro chip which results in the same performance at 20% less power usage. Apple has added a new display engine to power its Pro Motion and Always On technologies with faster USB-C 3 performance and a new video encoder and image signal processor.

(Image credit: Apple)

For the camera, the iPhone 16 Pro packs a new 48MP Fusion Camera so the new iPhone has 2 48MP cameras now (main and Ultra-Wide). It features a Quad Pixel Sensor. The 12MP telephoto lens is now capable of 5X telephoto zoom on both the Pro and Pro Max. Later this year, the Camera Control button is getting a two-stage shutter control (just like a DSLR).

With video, Apple is bringing its Cinematic feature to Slow-Motion video. The camera is capable of recording 4K in 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision. You can even do Slow Motion after the fact to switch between frame rates. You can even record in Pro Res and have it stored directly on an external storage device.

The iPhone 16 Pro features 4 studio-quality microphones that feature a lower noise floor and support Spatial Audio Capture. The new audio mix feature lets you edit the sound from a scene using artificial intelligence. It lets you separate sounds in a video and adjust them. The Voice Memos app will now let you layer a track on top of a previous one without the original recording bleeding into the new one.

(Image credit: Apple)

The company has announced an update to its MagSafe lineup as well. The new MagSafe charger is faster and comes in a 2 meter cable for the first time (thank you, Apple). It is also releasing new Clear and Silicone cases for the iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro also features Wi-Fi 7 like the regular.

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 with the Max version coming in at a starting price of $1199. It is available to preorder on Friday with a September 20th release date.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 16 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iOS 18 and watchOS 11 coverage so far.