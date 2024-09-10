A surprising new Beats product launched at Apple's latest event: iPhone 16 cases

Apple just hosted its September event, announcing the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more. But there was a surprise new product from Beats that didn't get mentioned in the keynote: iPhone 16 cases.

These Beats-branded cases are meant to protect your precious new device, naturally. They’re rocking a hardshell polycarbonate back,” which is essentially tough plastic that’ll probably survive a decent drop. The real kicker, though? They’re compatible with Camera Control, which is a huge plus.

Of course, Apple didn’t forget MagSafe – these cases are fully kitted out with that too. Plus, Apple wants you to know they’re “precisely crafted” for the iPhone 16. So, they should hug your phone like a second skin, caressing its buttons and edges with the utmost care.

If you fancy a bit of choice, you’ve got four colourways to pick from: Midnight Black, Summit Stone, Riptide Blue, and Sunset Purple. At $49 a pop (that’s about £39 or €46), they’re right in line with Apple’s other offerings, but with that Beats flavour sprinkled in. If you’re quick on the draw, you might even get one in hand as soon as Wednesday.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Beats/Apple) (Image credit: Beats/Apple) (Image credit: Beats/Apple) (Image credit: Beats/Apple)

What else is new from Apple?

The iPhone 16 launch event saw plenty of announcements from Apple. There's a new Camera Control on the new iPhones, which gives better access to taking photos and videos. The screens across the line-up are better than ever, and more durable. Apple is showing a fondness for new colors this year, with plenty of options to pick from.

Apple Watch Series 10 was a big upgrade, with a bigger screen than ever before. The body is the slimmest it's ever been, things are faster on the inside, and moves the antennas to the backside of the case. Apple Watch Ultra 2 got a new colour option, and a third-gen Apple Watch SE never materialized.

AirPods also saw some big changes. AirPods 4 gain active noise cancellation, and launch an even cheaper $129 model without ANC. AirPods Max get a minor refresh with USB-C and new colours, while AirPods Pro 2 got a third iteration with new hearing tech added.

