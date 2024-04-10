iPhone 17 again tipped to inherit iPhone 16 Pro's display — could 120Hz finally make the leap to the cheaper models?

While we’re still months away from the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, and Apple’s best iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro is still only seven months old, a new report claims that next year’s iPhone 17 could be the best mainstream iPhone in years thanks to one key upgrade.

In a report that reveals the Apple Watch X could get a major OLED display upgrade, Korean outlet TheElec also stated that “All four models of next year's iPhone 17 series plan to use LTPO OLED.” LTPO OLED tech was first introduced to the Apple Watch with the Series 5 and is also now found in Apple’s “Pro” iPhone models. It enables a variable refresh rate as low as 1Hz that powers Apple’s Always-On display and the iPhone’s 120Hz ProMotion display. The variable refresh allows your iPhone to display the Always-On wallpaper without chewing through your battery, while the faster refresh rate powers smoother animations, scrolling, and gaming.

TheElec’s latest report isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about the tech filtering down to the regular iPhone with iPhone 17. In February, it was rumored the iPhone 17 could sport Always-On displays and 120Hz ProMotion by the same outlet.

iPhone 17 gets the upgrade we’ve all been waiting for

As we noted in our iPhone 15 review, Apple’s latest mainstream flagship is brilliant, but definitely held back by the 60Hz display. This is a conscious decision by Apple to reserve the 120Hz ProMotion display from its cheaper lineup in order to keep the distinction between the models clearer. Along with the ProMotion display, Apple’s current Pro iPhones offer an extra camera lens, titanium finish, and USB-3 connectivity via the USB-C charging port, as well as the A18 Pro chip.

Before iPhone 17, Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 16 lineup in September, sticking with the same four-model configuration as the iPhone 14 and 15. However, both Pro models are tipped to sport larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays respectively, as Apple continues to look for ways to elevate the higher-end models. The OLED LTPO display is currently one of the biggest reasons to choose the iPhone 15 Pro over the regular iPhone 15. If iPhone 17 does take that off the table, Apple will need to think of some serious upgrades elsewhere to keep justifying the Pro’s moniker, and its premium price tag.

