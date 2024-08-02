iPhone 17 set to get camera upgrade twice as powerful as even the unreleased iPhone 16, says another report

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro haven't made their debut yet, but we're getting rumors and leaks looking further ahead to the iPhone 17. While we don't know as much about the iPhone 17 as we do about this year's phones, we've already started to piece together plenty. And one of the biggest upgrades is set to be the front-facing camera.

Now, a new report backs-up earlier rumors that the iPhone 17 will come with a 24MP front-facing camera. In a research note for investment bank Haitong, reputable analyst Jeff Pu revealed a chart that outlines some specs for the device. The iPhone 17, possible iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will all flaunt this upgraded 24MP snapper. For context, your current iPhone 15 is making do with a measly 12MP front camera – so this is an upgrade that doubles performance.

This isn't the first we've heard of the beefed up selfie snapper on the iPhone 17 series. Previously reporting in January 2024, Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will add “a significant upgrade to the iPhone 17’s front camera lens.” According to Kuo, the iPhone 17 will see the front-facing camera upgraded with a 24MP sensor, doubling the size of the current 12MP offering.

What's the big deal about iPhone 17's rumored 24MP selfie snapper?

Doubling the resolution of the iPhone's front-facing camera is a pretty big deal. Higher resolution means you can crop your photos more aggressively without them turning into pixelated messes.

In Kuo's report, he detailed the new front-facing camera would be made from a six-piece lens, promising significantly improved image quality. Each of the rumored six lens elements also plays a part in correcting various aberrations and distortions, giving you clearer, more accurate photos.

Don’t get too excited just yet. These iPhone 17 models are expected to hit the shelves in September 2025. There's plenty of time for things to change. But with so many sources reporting on this front-facing camera upgrade, we're pretty sure you'll see it next year.

