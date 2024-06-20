Satechi's new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is a magnetic mount that powers your iPhone while you're on the move
Perfect for Apple Maps fans and rideshare drivers.
Satechi, the company well-known among Apple device owners for its charging and data accessories, has announced a new Qi2-compatible in-car magnetic charger designed for iPhone 15 and more.
Qi2 chargers are all magnetic and support fast wireless charging of up to 15W which means that you can expect to be able to power your iPhone quickly while on the go.
This new charger attaches to your car and is a way to keep it hands-free while using Apple Maps and other mapping apps, answering calls, and more.
Power on the go
In terms of features, this charger features a soft silicone charging puck that will protect your iPhone during use and each charger comes with a one-meter USB-C cable and a 25W charging adapter for plugging into your car's 12v port. In short, you'll get everything that you need to get started when you unbox your new wireless car charger.
Installing the Satechi charger is as simple as attaching it to your car's air vents and the phone can be rotated for landscape map use. Owners of iPhone 12 handsets and newer will be able to use the new charger and there is no limitation on size — even the massive iPhone 15 Pro Max. The charger will also of course work just fine with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models when they arrive later this year, too.
The new Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is available starting today for $59.99 direct from Satechi's website. Whether you're someone who just enjoys a road trip or you spend your working days behind the wheel, this new wireless charger could well be the device for you.
