Satechi's Qi2-capable magnetic wireless chargers are travel-friendly and here to power your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

When Apple announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro families of devices it also confirmed that they would come with support for Qi2, a new wireless charging standard. That charging standard is based on MagSafe, so it was no surprise. But the move to Qi2 means that accessory makers don't have to license Apple's MagSafe technology to be able to offer the same features — fast wireless charging and magnetic connectivity.

That's great news for people who have been put off by the high price of MagSafe-certified wireless chargers, and with CES 2024 now very much underway accessory makers are choosing this week to unveil their new wireless charging accessories. And yes, they're Qi2 compatible for use with Apple's best iPhones. Don't worry though, they'll work with older iPhones so long as they support magnetic wireless charging — so that's the iPhone 12 and newer.

Satechi's products include two new magnetic charging stands, one designed to wirelessly charge an iPhone and a pair of AirPods, the other that does that with the addition of a space for charging an Apple Watch, too. Both of these new charging stands are set to be available in the second quarter of 2024 and they both have a party trick — they can be folded to make them the perfect travel companion, too.

3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand

The biggest and best of the three chargers is a 3-in-1 device that can charge Apple's iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods all at the same time. It'll retail for $129.99 when it does arrive and can charge an iPhone at up to 15W rather than the old 7.5W that non-MagSafe accessories were left with. The AirPods and Apple Watch can both be charged at 5W and the place where the iPhone charges is perfectly suited for both portrait and landscape orientation. Those with an Apple Watch Series 7 or newer will also benefit from fast-charging capabilities.

In a post-iOS 17 world, that's a big deal because it means that this charging stand is a great way to use StandBy, a feature that turns an iPhone into a dashboard of sorts as well as a very expensive alarm clock at bedtime. We're big fans of StandBy and the more people that use it, the better so it's great to see more chargers built with it in idea.

Travel seems to be a key aspect of Satechi's new charging stands with the company's press release noting that "the 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 Qi2 Wireless Charging Stands have a foldable design, making them small enough to tuck into a tote bag, backpack, or carry-on." It goes on to note that "to make international travel even easier, the 3-in-1 Charging Stand comes with two travel adapters for the included 45W power adapter."

2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand

The 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand is of course almost identical to the three-device alternative but with the removal of somewhere to charge your Apple Watch. That of course makes this a cheaper option and the go-to stand for those who don't have an Apple Watch that needs to be powered up.

This model benefits from the same foldable design as the other stand so it's great for traveling, but Satechi's press release suggests this model doesn't come with the travel adapters that the more expensive model does.

We can expect many more Qi2 chargers and stands to be announced this week, and we'll keep our eyes peeled for the best of the rest, too.