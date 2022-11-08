This new AirTag competitor is cheaper and better
Eufy's SmartTrack Link costs just $19.99
Eufy has a brand new item tracker on sale, and it has all the same features you've come to expect from AirTags but with two big benefits.
The new eufy Security SmartTrack Link is a small item tracker that actually looks more like something from Tile, but that isn't a bad thing. Most notably, the tracker has a hole in the corner for attaching to keychains and bags, giving it an important leg-up on Apple's tracker.
That isn't the only big reason to go for the eufy Security SmarTrack Link, though. Another is the price. While Apple's AirTags cost $29 each, the eufy offering costs just $19.99. Even less if you enter a discount code when checking out to celebrate the new launch.
Items, tracked
Eufy says that the new item tracker uses a standard CR2032 battery which should last around a year, just like Apple's AirTag. Beyond that, the tracker is also water resistant, and of course, it also supports Find My. That means you also get the benefit of alerts when you leave the tracker behind.
Other features, first spied by MacRumors, include integration with the eufy Security app if you prefer to use that, while you can also use the tracker to find your iPhone, even when it's in Silent mode.
Other features of note include the ability to share the tracker with friends and family, so they always know where something is, and the built-in speaker is likely to come in handy the next time you can't find your keys.
The AirTag is perhaps the best iPhone item tracker for many people, but anyone who wants to get a Find My tracker that saves them money and attaches to their keys without another accessory should probably check this out. You can order one now and save 20% by entering discount code WS24SM at checkout.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
