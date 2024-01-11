Ugreen unveils 184TB NAS storage solution that works with iPhone for media playback — Intel providing hardware for cloud support, App integration, and 8K HDMI output

Ugreen’s latest storage solution allows for 8K media playback, up to 184TB capacity, comes loaded with an Intel CPU, and has app integration for easy access. It’s a behemoth that you won’t be able to fill up for a long time

Unveiled at CES 2024, the Ugreen NASync NAS (Network Attached Storage) was made in collaboration with Intel, which has provided its 12th generation Intel Core i5 for better multitasking, processing, and smooth media playback. It comes with both expandable storage and expandable memory, capable of upgrading up to 184TB and 32GB respectively.

For quick file sharing, the NASync has two USB-Cs and one USB 3.2. It also has an ethernet port for connecting to the internet and a HDMI and audio jack for media playback. This is capable of running at 8K in the more expensive models.

You can sign up for the Kickstarter right now , which is expected to go live in mid-March. We don’t yet have a release but it will likely launch this year and the price point has not been announced just yet for any of the 6 variations available.

Some smart software — iMore’s take

Though the hardware is the star of the show, the NASync also has some great software like ‘financial-grade data security’, an app for remote access, and a smart assistant, which should make going through and sorting files a lot easier.

As someone who can get a little lost with just 6TB of storage, the idea of being able to sort things out from my iPhone, without having to sit at a desk and plan it out, is very enticing. As well as this, the ability to run 8K files into a TV or monitor from the app means movie nights can be sorted all from the leisure of my iPhone 15 Pro Max. Though the max storage potential on the NASync will likely be a good bit too much for a casual consumer, its lower thresholds will likely be an excellent investment for many.

We should know more about Ugreen’s latest when the Kickstarter goes live in a few short months.