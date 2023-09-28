iPhone SE 4 leak claims we can expect two big iPhone 15 features and a major design overhaul

The iPhone SE has been one of the best budget entryways into the iPhone ecosystem for years, and now a major new leak could reveal it is only about to get better with the iPhone SE 4.

According to a r eport from MacRumors , the iPhone SE 4, known as codename ghost, is based on the architecture of the standard iPhone 14 model, with a very similar chassis. It will reportedly be getting the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button and the brand-new USB-C port but everything else will stay the same. The screen is said to receive an OLED panel similar to that found in the iPhone 14 and will be removing the Touch ID (and the Home Button), in favor of the modern Face ID.

On the back of the device, the report says the SE will have a single camera and flash in one, like the previous SE. MacRumors goes on to clarify its report stating "It's worth noting that the information presented here is preliminary, pre-preproduction information. The fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is still early in the development process, and changes are always possible. As a result, the information may not fully align with the specifications of final mass-production units, assuming the project makes it to this stage."

A solid lineup - iMore’s take

The iPhone SE is a very nice product for Apple to have. For just a few hundred dollars, you get many of the things that fans choose Apple for, like the unique OS, ease of use, and the iPhone design. This is before mentioning how interesting this new iPhone SE appears to be. Removing the classic Home Button and bringing in more recent changes like USB-C and an Action Button means that SE users aren’t left out of all the fun of a new year of iPhone.

On the Apple Store right now, you are able to buy the brand new iPhone 15 line , the iPhone 14 , the iPhone 13, and the iPhone SE . Given the 15 replaced the old iPhone 12, adding a brand new SE would only make the lower price range even more appealing to potential customers. Not only this but the addition of an Action Button is a sign of commitment to the new tech, suggesting we may get it in the standard iPhone 16 next year.

It will be a shame to see that Home Button go but we’re getting a much nicer SE in return.