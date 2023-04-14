One of Apple's most popular iPhones might not get an upgrade for two more years

Just hours after suggesting Apple's rumored iPhone SE 4 may not in fact adopt the design of the iPhone 14, the same top insider and analyst has now poured more cold water on the budget device, suggesting we may not get to see it for at least another two years.

In a tweet Friday, Ming-Chi Kuo stated (opens in new tab)"I think SE 4 is not currently part of Apple's new product planning for 2024/2025." This follows a revelation earlier this week that his previous predictions of an iPhone SE 4 derived from the iPhone 14's design were not accurate.

Kuo had previously claimed that Apple was working on a 6.1-inch iPhone SE 4 that would look largely similar to the iPhone 14, with a notch, no Home Button or Touch ID, and likely some less beefy internals to keep costs down. Turns out that device was actually an engineering prototype for Apple's own 5G modem it's working on, and won't be released to the public. Now it seems the iPhone SE 4 might never see the light of day.

iPhone SE 4 no more

Kuo says that the iPhone SE 4 "is not currently part of Apple's new product planning" for either 2024 or 2025. We still have eight months of 2023 left, which means it could be well over two-and-a-half years before Apple's budget iPhone next gets an upgrade.

The iPhone SE 2022 was not a big update on the 2020 version, which is itself an iPhone 8 with upgraded internals. This leaves us with the prospect of the iPhone SE becoming a very aged and dated device by 2024/25, and seems to indicate that Apple might simply have thrown the towel in all together on the iPhone SE line.

The iPhone SE is tremendously popular with some users thanks to its relatively low price point when compared with Apple's other best iPhones. Despite being cheaper it offers capable internals and is also a perfect option for those who still want the older Touch ID and Home Button design configuration. For those customers and those anticipating an updated iPhone SE 4, it looks like the news is anything but good.