It's the 'Switching Hour' at Visible - get a massive gift card and 31% off select phone deals

As the spookiest night of the year grows close, Visible wireless emerges from the gloom with a fright - up to a $200 gift card and 31% off select handsets if you switch. This one won't last long at all, as it melts back into the hallowed fog on October 31st at midnight, the Switching Hour. One of the handsets we are most interested in (and we think you will be too) is the iPhone SE. Instead of being $429, it's now $269. A scary saving indeed. Alas, this handset will only come with a $150 gift card - you're going to have to go with the Pixel 6a for the full $200.

(opens in new tab) 31% off select handsets and up to a $200 gift card when you switch to Visible (opens in new tab) The time of the deal is night, and with it come the best prices and cheapest ways to get a new iPhone. The best one we've seen here is the iPhone SE, which is now under $300. The Apple handsets that are reduced only come with a $150 gift card however - if you want the full $200, then you'll have to opt for a frightening switch and choose shock horror, an Android phone.

It's super easy to grab this switch deal. Just head on over to the Switching Hour page on Visible's website (opens in new tab), and follow the instructions. Choose the phone you want (or opt to bring your own for a $50 gift card), and then choose your data plan.

Visible always has some great deals, but this is certainly a Halloween treat. There are some great iPhones on offer here, although you'll have to go with one of the older iPhone 13 models or, the cheaper iPhone SE. Either way, you're going to get a stellar price, with an unlimited data package for only $30 a month. These are prepaid options, so you can opt out at any time, and you'll have to pay for the phone upfront - but you'll stand to save a scary amount of money.

Not sure if this deal is for you? Make like the "ghost with the most, baby," and take a look at the best iPhone deals - there are loads from different carriers to choose from. It's also coming up to another big day, around the end of November - You may have heard it. Check out the best Black Friday iPhone deals to see what you can expect this year.