Killing the iPhone SE will destroy another passionate Apple community

Don't do this to me again, Tim Cook.

I remember watching the iPhone 14 event. After a year of enjoying the iPhone 13 mini more than any other iPhone I've ever owned — and I go back to the iPhone 3GS — I was excited about what the iPhone 14 mini would bring.

However, I was heartbroken to find that the company had killed off the iPhone mini in favor of the enormous iPhone 14 Plus. With the news, Apple killed off a small but growing and passionate community. Now, it appears that the same fate may befall the iPhone SE.

Apple may delay or cancel the iPhone SE 4

According to a report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is considering delaying or completely canceling the launch of the iPhone SE 4, which has been rumored to be launching in 2024.

Kuo said that "my latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4." The analyst said that the company is likely making the move due to "the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and iPhone 14 Plus)."

The iPhone SE 4 was expected to adopt the design of the iPhone XR with its curved housing, full-screen display, and larger 6.1-inch screen size.

Killing the iPhone SE kills another community

If Apple kills off the iPhone SE, it will kill off two communities in one shot: those who want a cheap iPhone and those who want a small iPhone.

The iPhone SE has been an affordable option for people who did not want to spend a lot of money on a new phone but still wanted a device with a modern operating system and a good camera. The iPhone SE was particularly popular among people who did not want or need the features and capabilities of a more expensive iPhone, such as a more advanced camera system, the latest features, or the most modern design.

Additionally, the SE was popular among users who preferred a smaller phone with a more compact design, and its discontinuation means that these users will have to look elsewhere for a device that meets their needs. If iPhone mini owners were hoping for the iPhone SE to adopt its smaller design, it appears that dream may be dead.

If the iPhone SE is no longer an option, consumers who want an affordable iPhone will have no choice but to purchase a used, older model. Those looking for a small iPhone will be forced to do the same but be even more limited to a used iPhone mini or iPhone SE.

I really hope that Apple doesn't kill the iPhone SE. Without it, the cheapest and "smallest" iPhone would, if we're going off of the current lineup, start at a price of $799 and a screen size of 6.1 inches. That's a steep price for those looking to enter into the Apple ecosystem.