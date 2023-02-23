Leaked iPhone 15 renders hint at a bigger display than your iPhone 14

New renders based on leaked CAD files might have just given us our first indication that the iPhone 15 will have a bigger screen than any non-Pro Max or Plus iPhone before it.

While the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max will still remain the biggest iPhones of the lineup when they ship this September, a new leak suggests that the iPhone 15 will have a 6.2-inch display — a slight bump on the 6.1-inch display that the current iPhone 14 has to offer.

Beyond the display size, the new renders also show the rumored USB-C port as well as the Dynamic Island that looks set to make the move from the Pro lineup.

iPhone 15: Bigger and better

While that USB-C port and the gaining of a Dynamic Island are things that we have seen or heard of before now, this larger display rumor is a new one. 9to5Mac says that the increased display size came from the CAD files that they were given, rather than a secondary report or leak. That would suggest that we can have some confidence in this display growth, so long as the CAD files themselves are legitimate.

There's so far been no suggestion that the iPhone 15 Pro will also get this slight display increase, and a similar CAD leak happened last week. However, we've been hearing for some time that the iPhone 15 Pro would feature thinner bezels, perhaps hinting at a slight display size increase.

With the iPhone 15 lineup not expected to be announced for another six months we can surely expect there to be more leaks between now and then. But as things stand it looks possible that while the iPhone 15 Pro might be Apple's best iPhone ever, the iPhone 15 might just pip it in the display stakes.

You can see all of 9to5Mac's (opens in new tab) renders in the original post, too.