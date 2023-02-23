Leaked iPhone 15 renders hint at a bigger display than your iPhone 14
Not much bigger, but bigger.
New renders based on leaked CAD files might have just given us our first indication that the iPhone 15 will have a bigger screen than any non-Pro Max or Plus iPhone before it.
While the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max will still remain the biggest iPhones of the lineup when they ship this September, a new leak suggests that the iPhone 15 will have a 6.2-inch display — a slight bump on the 6.1-inch display that the current iPhone 14 has to offer.
Beyond the display size, the new renders also show the rumored USB-C port as well as the Dynamic Island that looks set to make the move from the Pro lineup.
iPhone 15: Bigger and better
While that USB-C port and the gaining of a Dynamic Island are things that we have seen or heard of before now, this larger display rumor is a new one. 9to5Mac says that the increased display size came from the CAD files that they were given, rather than a secondary report or leak. That would suggest that we can have some confidence in this display growth, so long as the CAD files themselves are legitimate.
There's so far been no suggestion that the iPhone 15 Pro will also get this slight display increase, and a similar CAD leak happened last week. However, we've been hearing for some time that the iPhone 15 Pro would feature thinner bezels, perhaps hinting at a slight display size increase.
With the iPhone 15 lineup not expected to be announced for another six months we can surely expect there to be more leaks between now and then. But as things stand it looks possible that while the iPhone 15 Pro might be Apple's best iPhone ever, the iPhone 15 might just pip it in the display stakes.
You can see all of 9to5Mac's (opens in new tab) renders in the original post, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
