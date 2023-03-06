New iPhone case colors could land in just a few weeks — a classic returns

Apple is set to release two new leather case colors for its iPhone Spring collection according to iPhone analyst, Majin Bu.

Apple like to release seasonal colors every year, with new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands added to the Apple Store throughout the year and 2023 appears to be no different.

The photos, revealed on Twitter, show two new colors. Golden Brown, which looks like the spiritual successor to the previously released Saddle Brown leather iPhone cases, and Deep Violet, an aubergine-colored purple that should match perfectly with the Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro. The brown leather cases usually form a beautiful patina which makes your iPhone unique.

There are no leaked images of silicone iPhone cases, although there are likely to be new colors officially revealed at the same time as the leather cases if these images are real.

These new iPhone case images line up with the rumors of new Apple devices releasing in March, including a new iPhone 14 color. Last year, Apple released Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 models in March to boost its device sales mid-cycle — this trend started with the iPhone 8 when Apple released a Product(Red) device in April of 2018.

Should you buy a leather iPhone case?

The leather iPhone cases are some of the best iPhone cases on the market with a hefty $59 price tag to match. They feel nice in the hand, offer grip, and age with your device. If you’re looking for a slimline and stylish case offering then the Apple leather iPhone case could be the way to go.

Personally, I prefer the grip of the silicone models and have found myself leaning towards third-party offerings with my iPhone 14 Pro, specifically the Caudabe Sheath which offers a skinny profile and amazing grip. I do love a patina though, so if these images are real, I might be shifting back to the Golden Brown leather case to watch my case evolve over time and become the best iPhone it can be.