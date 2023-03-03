A new iPhone 14 color could be on the way
Is a mid-cycle color refresh also due for the iPhone 14?
According to a new rumor from a Weibo (opens in new tab) post shared by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara (opens in new tab), we might be getting a yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. While this source hasn't got a track record of being reliable with rumors or leaks, it wouldn't be surprising to see new colors in the next couple of weeks.
After all, around a year ago on March 8, 2022, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 in green, which also matched up to around halfway through the phone's lifespan. This is almost exactly the same time of year, so a color refresh is almost certain. Whether it will be 'iMore yellow', however, is another case entirely.
A yellow iPhone?
There have been rumblings that Apple is planning PR briefings next week, with MacRumors citing anonymous sources as to the rumor. But yellow?
It wouldn't be the first time the iPhone has been yellow, with the iPhone 11 having a yellow option in 2019 and the iPhone XR the year before. It's a fetching shade and would match the yellow iPad 2022 you can currently get from Apple. The color will join the current color lineup of Midnight, Silver, Product RED, Blue, and Purple. Perhaps Apple will even give it a special name as they do for Black and Silver.
Until Apple releases any iPhone color news, we remain unsure as to whether this is happening. It would be the first refresh in this iPhone's lifetime, as the 14 series reaches six months old towards the end of March.
So if you've been holding off on buying an iPhone for the last couple of months, then you might want to hold on a little longer, especially if you've been holding out for a yellow shade.
If you can't be bothered to wait or aren't interested in a yellow iPhone however, then make sure you check out the best iPhone 14 deals.
As the Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts over a decade of experience in finding the best prices of Apple products to work, helping you save money on the equipment that you want.
