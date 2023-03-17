Record-breaking iPhone 15 Pro Max bezels leak as flagship anticipation grows

Apple is expected to announce a slew of new iPhones this September, with the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max being the model that is getting the most attention. Now, a new leak once again puts what will soon be Apple's best iPhone firmly under the microscope.

That's because you might actually need a microscope to find the iPhone 15 Pro Max's bezels, according to Twitter leaker Ice Universe. They say that not only are the bezels going to be noticeably thinner than the bezels of the current iPhone 14 Pro lineup, but they're also going to be thinner than any other phone currently on the market as well.

How thin? Just 1.55mm thin, they say.

Barely bezels

While the leak doesn't make it clear whether the iPhone 15 Pro will also benefit from such svelte bezels, it does seem likely. In fact, they also share the iPhone 14 Pro's bezels as a point of comparison (2.17mm) as well as that of the current record-holder — the Android-powered Xiaomi 13.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.（S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm） pic.twitter.com/9TBrVCGSCoMarch 17, 2023 See more

If that is indeed accurate then we can expect the iPhone 15 Pro lineup to look mighty impressive when it's announced later this year.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max during an event in September 2023, with the handsets going on sale a week or so later.

All four new models are expected to switch to USB-C in favor of Lightning for the first time in a decade, while the non-Pro models are also expected to sport the Dynamic Island for the first time.

Back to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, that's expected to get a new periscope camera with improved zoom capabilities, while it and the iPhone 15 Pro are also likely to see the debut of the new A17 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm manufacturing process. A recent leak suggested that the new chip could offer quite the performance boost over the A16 Bionic that powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max too.