Replacing your out-of-warranty iPhone battery is now more expensive
But only if you don't have AppleCare+.
Apple has increased its pricing worldwide to replace a battery from an out-of-warranty iPhone 13 or below, alongside an iPad or Mac.
If you have an iPhone 8 or earlier, a battery replacement (opens in new tab) will cost you $69, while it will be $89 to fix an iPhone X to an iPhone 13, but an iPhone 14 will remain the same at $99.
For an iPad (opens in new tab), the price also increases by $20 for most models to $119, except for the latest ones which are $149 for an 11-inch iPad Pro and $179 for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Finally, for the Macs (opens in new tab), a MacBook Air battery replacement will now be $159, followed by $179 for a MacBook Pro.
The increased pricing will vary depending on other countries, but it's why AppleCare+ (opens in new tab) could be a knight in shining armor if you're starting to find that your iPhone is losing charge much faster than usual after the one-year limited warranty runs out.
Why AppleCare+ should be your future savior
While it can be $9.99 a month or up to $199 depending on which iPhone you buy, AppleCare+ can be a huge peace of mind. For example, if you accidentally drop it, you're sent a replacement device thanks to the Express Replacement Service (opens in new tab). It can be cheaper than buying a brand-new iPhone for $999 or paying an excess charge if you have your iPhone insured by a third party.
As our writer Tammy Rogers experienced in 2022, her iPhone was treated to a gaping hole in its screen, and with no AppleCare+, she had to pay a £250 excess for her insurance to replace it. When she bought a MacBook Pro, however, AppleCare+ was in her basket as well.
It's essentially a way to have peace of mind in ensuring that the worst-case scenario never occurs, and even a failing battery will be covered by AppleCare+, so you won't have to pay extra to replace it.
