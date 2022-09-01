Samsung says 'innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone near you' in new ad

Apple hasn't even announced the iPhone 14 lineup yet, but that isn't stopping Samsung from throwing shade at the company.

In a new ad called "Buckle Up," Samsung goes after Apple and the upcoming iPhone 14. In the ad, the company claims that people living with the iPhone 14 will live in a world "where heads will turn, just not in your direction."

"Buckle up for apple's latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn just not in your direction. Where the highest resolution camera on a smartphone will be in someone else's pocket and that epic moonshot that's getting all the likes won't be yours."

The ad tops off its mocking of Apple's iPhone by claiming that "innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone near you." It features some of the company's latest smartphones including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip.

You can watch the ad below:

Have these ads ever worked for Samsung?

It wouldn't be an iPhone launch without Samsung trying to ridicule everyone into buying one of its phones instead. I wonder if this strategy has actually worked for the company. Have you ever been persuaded to switch to Samsung over an ad that mocks the iPhone? If so, tweet at us — we want to hear from you. I'd be amazed to find out this was a winning strategy.

While Samsung has its fun, we're only a week away from Apple getting a chance to clap back with the unveiling of its new iPhone lineup.

The company's "Far Out" special event, featuring the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, will kick off next week on Wednesday, September 7. In addition to announcing the iPhone 14, the company is also expected to reveal the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and AirPods Pro 2.