See how Crash Detection works on the iPhone 14 in new video

Ahead of the release of the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (second generation) on Friday, Apple has released a new video showing how Crash Detection, its new feature that will automatically detect a car crash, works on the new devices.

The video, which was released on the Apple Support YouTube channel, shows you how to configure Crash Detection on your iPhone or Apple Watch. As Apple notates, the feature is exclusive to the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and the Apple Watch Ultra.

You can check out the video on YouTube below:

Crash Detection comes to iPhones and Apple Watches on Friday

The feature will come to the first iPhones and Apple Watches when the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) release on Friday, September 16.

As Apple explains, the feature will automatically detect a car crash (in certain vehicle types) and call emergency services using both your iPhone and Apple Watch:

With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone,5 which can recognize loud noises typified by severe car crashes. Advanced Apple-designed motion algorithms trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data provide even better accuracy. When combined with Apple Watch, Crash Detection seamlessly leverages the unique strength of both devices to get users help efficiently. When a severe crash is detected, the emergency services call interface will appear on Apple Watch, as it is most likely to be in closer proximity to the user, while the call is placed through iPhone if it is in range for the best possible connection

The feature will also come to the Apple Watch Ultra when it releases on September 23 and the iPhone 14 Plus when it launches in October.