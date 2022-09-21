Someone tested iPhone 14's crash detection so you don't have to
Turns out, it works.
Apple's brand new iPhone 14 lineup has a special feature that detects when you've been in a car crash and calls emergency services. The problem is, how do you test that feature to make sure it works?
You wait for a YouTuber to do it. That's what TechRax did, using a row of scrap cars and an unmanned vehicle to crash into them. The result? Well, that would be spoiling things, wouldn't it?
OK so we've probably already spoilt it, but the good news is that iPhone 14 crash detection does indeed work. In this case, an iPhone 14 Pro was strapped to a car that was crashed into a row of other vehicles. As expected, and after a short delay, the iPhone began the process of calling emergency services and playing a loud siren to alert at the same time.
Those running the test obviously canceled the emergency call before it was placed, but this video is proof positive that the feature does indeed work as advertised.
Apple says that crash detection kicks in when "your iPhone detects a severe car crash," going on to say that "it will display an alert and will automatically initiate an emergency phone call after 20 seconds unless you cancel." That's borne out by this YouTube video, too.
While the new iPhones come with a number of new features, particular the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, there's an argument that crash detection is the best iPhone feature of all. It's difficult to argue with a feature that has the potential to see lives, to be sure.
Crash detection is supported by the new iPhones as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 and refreshed Apple Watch SE, not to mention the Apple Watch Ultra.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.