Suppliers are getting ready to ramp iPhone SE 4 production in October

We've been waiting for Apple to officially announce an iPhone SE 4 for years now. With rumors and leaks building and building, it seemed that we might be getting close to the company actually releasing the long-anticipated model. Now, we have another indication that we're this close to the iPhone SE 4 being a reality.

In a new report from The Information, suppliers that work with Apple are preparing to ramp up production for a next-generation iPhone SE model this fall. According to the suppliers, ramp-up for the iPhone SE 4 is expected to go into effect specifically in October.

That's an interesting timeline. With an iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro event likely on the way in September as per Apple's usual timeline, it doesn't seem like we'll be in store for the new iPhone SE that month. Instead, we'll likely have to wait until at least October to get our hands on the new budget phone from the company.

The iPhone SE has historically been announced by Tim Cook and team at an event that usually happens in March. If things ramp up in October, Apple could be planning to release the iPhone SE 4 towards the end of 2024 or the start of 2025 instead of waiting for a March event.

There's a lot to look forward to with the iPhone SE 4

Regardless of when it comes out, it seems there's a lot to like about the upcoming iPhone SE 4. As reported earlier this week, a new leak dropped a ton of details about the next generation of the iPhone SE, and there's some good stuff here.

From a 6-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, the A18 processor to support Apple Intelligence features, up to 8GB of RAM, a 48MP rear camera, an aluminum frame like the iPhone 15, a USB-C port, and Face ID, this would mark the biggest update to the iPhone SE in the history of the iPhone SE.

And, at a rumored price of $499, you're getting a heck of a lot for that price. I hope the rumors are true, even if we have to wait until early next year to get it.

