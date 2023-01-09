The iPhone 14 Pro's best feature could come to the iPhone 15

Apple's upcoming iPhone refresh will reportedly bring one premium feature further down the lineup for the first time.

The Dynamic Island, currently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, will be available on the standard iPhone 15 devices, according to a new report. This isn't the first time that we've heard this claim, with display analyst Ross Young reporting the same thing last year.

This time, it's Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who with the report, adding that we should expect the same display sizes this year that were offered last year.

So dynamic

Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), Gurman says that the Dynamic Island will no longer be reserved for Apple's best iPhone. Instead, "the Dynamic Island will expand to all four models," he notes.

The Dynamic Island replaces the notch that was introduced with the iPhone X in 2017 and allows Live Activities and other information to be displayed at the top of the screen — replacing the dead space previously reserved for that notch.

The same report goes on to confirm that the iPhone 15 lineup will switch to USB-C for the first time — a move necessitated by European laws that require a common charging port across all phones starting in 2024.

While Apple is planning on bringing one premium feature to its base iPhones, Gurman reports that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will gain a new one. "A titanium frame replaces stainless steel on the Pro models," he says, while he also notes that Apple will use "haptic volume buttons" this year.

Both of those two rumors have appeared before, with the company responsible for making the hardware required for haptic buttons almost confirming them in November of 2022. Analyst Jeff Pu has also pointed to the use of titanium recently.