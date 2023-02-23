The iPhone 15 could have even better battery life because of this one change
A new display component could make the iPhone 15 lineup more efficient.
Apple is expected to announce a whole new iPhone 15 lineup this September and a new report suggests the company is looking to use a component that could help save battery life.
The component in question is an OLED display driver, with the new part reportedly more power efficient than the one that is currently used in the iPhone 14 lineup.
Whether or not the one chip change will make a huge difference to the way the iPhone 15 sips battery or not remains to be seen, but the switch is said to be all about efficiency rather than new features.
Putting on a good display
The Economic Daily News (opens in new tab) report has Apple moving away from the 40nm manufacturing process used on the current OLED display drivers and towards a new 28nm one. Just like when CPUs and other components make similar changes in manufacturing processes, this one can be expected to save power and generate less heat than those made on bigger ones.
Despite the focus on efficiency, the Economic Daily News report does also suggest that the new chip will "improve performance," although it isn't immediately clear whether that's something we as users will notice when the new phones arrive later this year.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this September, with pre-orders going live the same week and sales beginning a week after that. Recent rumors have Apple bringing the Dynamic Island to the non-Pro iPhones for the first time and it's suggested the iPhone 15 Pro could have a larger display than the current iPhone 14 Pro, too.
There has also been talk of the iPhone 15 Pro Max being rebadged as the iPhone 15 Ultra, although that isn't clear at this time. Whatever it's called, the new model will be the best iPhone yet thanks to a new periscope camera and improved A17 Bionic chip, assuming the rumors turn out to be accurate.
