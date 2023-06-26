The iPhone's Dynamic Island could already be on its way out using this patented technique

While this is still a few years away, a new patent signals that Apple's primary goal is for its iPhone to be all-screen and nothing else.

According to Patently Apple, this has been filed for Europe, where it explains in an image that FaceID has been moved to the back of the display, and this part of the display is more transparent, giving the cameras a clearer view for the user to help unlock the phone.

This isn't the first patent Apple has filed relating to this, having filed a patent application (20230168711) back in May to explain this feature.

It's something that's a holy grail to many users, with the notch, and the Dynamic Island for some, being an eyesore on their iPhones, while certain Android makers such as ZTE and OPPO have already brought out smartphones that have this feature.

Not long to wait?

(Image credit: Patently Apple)

While one patent for a feature is nothing new, Apple has filed multiple patents for this feature in recent months, which could signal that this is something that's further along than some may realize.

Our How To Editor expressed disdain that the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in 2022, didn't get much love in iOS 17 back at WWDC 2023, and this patent will do nothing to reassure him.

Granted, a Dynamic Island could still remain on a future iPhone by having a 'pill' stay there as a software feature, but that could also be a toggle for some, preferring to have their iPhone be all-screen and nothing else.

However, it's clear that Apple isn't done with the top of the iPhone, and while we aren't expecting huge changes to the Dynamic Island in iPhone 15 this fall, the prognosis doesn't seem good for it, even after a year from its debut.

