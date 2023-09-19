The reviews are in, and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are hits

While there are still a couple of days left until the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are in the eager hands of the buying public, there are already reviews aplenty to get an idea of whether or not this is the best iPhone we’ve seen so far.

Initial reports so far are good, with 4.5 and 5 stars across the board, showing that the latest Pro iPhones are some impressive devices. There are lots of comments on the new zoom lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as the weight loss on both models thanks to the new titanium finish.

There is some consternation around the price increase for the base model iPhone 15 Pro Max, and charging speeds have received some criticism. All in all, however, it looks like the Pro models are a hit.

Here are some of the best reviews from around the web.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max reviews: Big scores, big wins

Tech Radar

Our friends over at Tech Radar loved the iPhone 15 Pro Max, commenting on the ‘excellent photography’, the ‘gorgeous’ but ‘subtle redesign’, and the increased gaming performance. Reviewer Lance wasn’t such a big fan of the more costly base model, however, even with the increase in storage, and he also thinks that storage should be faster.

Engadget

The Engadget review loved both of the new Pro model iPhones, with particular attention paid to the lightness of the new Titanium chassis, and the USB-C ports on the bottom. The outlet wasn’t such a fan of the new colors, however, and the action button being a but trickier to reach on the larger Pro Max was also a sticking point for the reviewer Cherlynn Low.

IGN

Games outlet IGN where also a big fan of the iPhone 15 Pro, with particular attention paid (Obviously) to the gaming performance of the device. While there was some criticism for the largely unchanged design, the camera, USB-C port and that aforementioned gaming power made for a very positive review from reviewer Jaron Schneider.

CNET

The CNET review spoke highly of much of the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, focussing on the A17 Pro’s power for ‘console quality’ video games. Reviewer Patrick Holland also liked the Pro Max’s improved zoom lens, as well as the titanium which made the phone lighter and easier to hold. There were a couple of snagging points, like the colors, and the fact that the action button can only trigger one action.

The Verge

The Verge’s review of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max loves the USB-C port on the bottom of the device, as well as the ‘meaningful camera improvements.’ There was also a note of the uses for the Action button and how many there are, and the new lighter chassis. Reviewer Allison Johnson wasn’t such a fan of how the USB cable in the box didn’t support fast data transfer, however.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: Well worth the upgrade

Well, we have a good idea of how users actually feel about the new iPhone, and whether we should upgrade. These positive reviews just make us more excited to get our hands on the new handsets, and how good all those new features are going to be when we actually get to use them.

We’ll let you know how we feel about the latest Pro iPhones when we get them on our test bench, but in the meantime rest easy with that preorder and know that you’re going to get a very powerful, much lighter device.

Still haven't got the preorder in? You might struggle to get a good delivery date, but we know all the best places to preorder the iPhone 15 Pro, and where to preorder the iPhone 15 Pro Max.