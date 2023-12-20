These stunning iPhone wallpapers make it look like an iPod for the perfect splash of Apple nostalgia

While the iPhone is undoubtedly the product that was the first many people owned with an Apple logo on the back, it's far from the first iconic product to come out of Cupertino. There was of course the Macintosh and then the iMac, but it's the iPod that captured the imagination of millions around the globe and arguably turned Apple into the company it is today. And while the iPhone didn't turn out to be an iPod that could make phone calls, the two will forever be linked.

Now, owners of even the most modern of iPhones can get a little bit of that iPod nostalgia each and every time they look at their smartphone thanks to a new wallpaper pack. The wallpapers are perfect for iPhone Lock Screens and give the effect of an iPod on-screen, complete with the infamous click wheel.

The wallpapers are available in multiple colors to match some of the most iconic iPods around, and some also include classic stickers that will remind some iPhone owners of their much-loved iPods from yesteryear. And whether it's the latest iPhone 15 or something a little older, these wallpapers are going to look great.

Picture perfect

The wallpapers themselves are all available as a single "iPod Wallpapers Pack" that can be had from the Oliur store. They're part of a collaboration with designer Shane Levine, and they look awesome.

"A very unique style wallpaper pack designed for the iPhone. Make your lockscreen look like a classic iPod," the description reads. "There's 12 high definition wallpapers in the pack, in various different colors. Some of them also include some classic stickers. The perfect wallpaper pack for iPod lovers."

The pack of 12 wallpapers will set you back $14, and they're available now as a single 58MB zip file. Buying them is the easy part, choosing which one you're going to use is where things get complicated.

The wallpapers are designed in such a way that your iPhone's clock will appear as if on the iPod's screen, while there is also space for iPhone widgets to also look like they're part of the design, too.

A little bit of history

While the first iPhone arrived in 2007, the iPod dates back to October 2001 when the very first model arrived. As of 2022 the iPod had sold an estimated 450 million units across various different iterations and generations. The classic iPod is the one that springs to mind for most people, but the iPod mini, iPod Shuffle, and of course the iPod touch were also part of the lineup.

Apple finally called time on the iPod in May 2022 with the end of the iPod touch lineup. “Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said at the time.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

Now, a year or so later, we can all relive some of the iPod magic on our iPhones, all while enjoying the latest technology Apple's best iPhones have to offer.