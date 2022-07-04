The iPod isn't dead (at least in For All Mankind season 3)

Apple TV+ was always going to be a good place for Apple to place its products and For All Mankind season three is definitely pulling its weight. Now, the show has given us a look at an iPod as well as a somewhat concerning macOS Dock placement.

Let's start with the iPod with a shot showing music being played via its headphone jack. This actually means the For All Mankind alternate timeline actually got the iPod before we did — the music box was released in 2001 here, but For All Mankind season 3 is set in the 1990s. Lucky them!

In the alternative past of For All Mankind the original iPod beat its 2001 launch by a good 7 years! pic.twitter.com/s9tVIsEstD — Tim Chaten (@iPadProsPodcast) July 1, 2022

Next up is a screenshot that shows Ed Baldwin stood with a bank of displays in the background, but those paying close attention will have spotted what looks like macOS Monterey running on one of the machines — with the Dock at the bottom.

I regret to inform you that even in an alternate timeline, and even in deep space, there are still people who keep their macOS dock at the bottom



(For All Mankind, S03E04) pic.twitter.com/SyoaQAJAKx — Federico Viticci (@viticci) July 2, 2022

Now, Dock placement is something of a contentious issue for many Mac users and that's an argument for another time. But also notable is the Apple TV app that's also sat in that dock alongside the Podcasts, App Store, and Apple Music icons. That iPod was one thing, but it looks like the For All Mankind timeline was a good 20 years ahead of us in terms of streaming services.

What a time to be alive!

Haven't yet checked For All Mankind out for yourself? Now is the time to fix that — you can subscribe to Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month and also take the streamer as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. Remember, there's much more to watch as well with Ted Lasso, Severance, and more all ready and waiting for your eyeballs!

If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.