The iPod isn't dead (at least in For All Mankind season 3)

What you need to know
- For All Mankind season three is full of Apple Easter eggs.
- An iPod has made an appearance in one episode.
- A Mac running macOS and featuring an oddly-placed Dock cropped up, too.
Apple TV+ was always going to be a good place for Apple to place its products and For All Mankind season three is definitely pulling its weight. Now, the show has given us a look at an iPod as well as a somewhat concerning macOS Dock placement.
Let's start with the iPod with a shot showing music being played via its headphone jack. This actually means the For All Mankind alternate timeline actually got the iPod before we did — the music box was released in 2001 here, but For All Mankind season 3 is set in the 1990s. Lucky them!
Next up is a screenshot that shows Ed Baldwin stood with a bank of displays in the background, but those paying close attention will have spotted what looks like macOS Monterey running on one of the machines — with the Dock at the bottom.
Now, Dock placement is something of a contentious issue for many Mac users and that's an argument for another time. But also notable is the Apple TV app that's also sat in that dock alongside the Podcasts, App Store, and Apple Music icons. That iPod was one thing, but it looks like the For All Mankind timeline was a good 20 years ahead of us in terms of streaming services.
What a time to be alive!
