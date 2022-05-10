It ended with a press release no one expected, but no one can honestly say it was all that surprising.

On Tuesday, Apple announced that after over 20 years, the iPod lineup was coming to an end once the iPod touch inventory is exhausted. In an age when iPhone long ago overtook iPod as Apple's most popular product, today's news isn't happy or sad but does officially end an era many of us won't soon forget.

Released on October 23, 2001, weeks after 9/11, the first iPod filled a void few of us knew existed. In our hands was a device, when connected to our Mac (and later Windows machines), could download our favorite music from iTunes for listening on the go.

Over two decades, the iPod lineup grew considerably. The traditional iPod eventually became the iPod Classic and was later followed by the iPod mini, iPod nano, and iPod Shuffle. Finally, in September 2007, Apple released the iPod touch, best described as an iPhone without a phone. It launched just months after the first iPhone.

Interestingly, the arrival of that first-generation iPod touch started the iPod lineup's long decline, although we didn't know it at the time.