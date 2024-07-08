Third iOS 18 developer beta released to developers with dark mode support for more third-party app icons

Apple announced iOS 18 at its WWDC developers conference on June 10, releasing the first developer beta of the update immediately after the opening keynote. Two weeks later, Apple released the second beta to developers. And now, another two weeks later, the third developer has begun rolling out.

This update packs plenty of bug fixes and improvements to the early version of iOS 18, making it more stable to run on devices. Alongside these fixes, there are a few new features included in the update. Most notably, more third-party app icons now support automatic dark mode tinting. The emoji keyboard has changed slightly, with larger emojis in each row. You can now react to iMessages with Memojis in addition to set Tapbacks.

There is, unfortunately, still no sign of Apple Intelligence in this beta, not that we were expecting it. Apple's new AI features aren't due in the betas until later this summer. Instead, all eyes will be on the two features that have made their debut for the first time.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 beta 3 are available to download over the air for developers enrolled in the program. We do not recommend installing the software on your main device, as it is still unstable. New betas for tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 are also now available. We'll likely see the next developer beta released in another fortnight, which is perhaps when the first public beta will appear.

What else is new in iOS 18?

One of the biggest software updates we've ever seen, iOS 18 brings some incredible new features and more customization options to the iPhone than ever before. Later this summer, the iOS 18 beta will add Apple Intelligence, one of the most impressive software additions to Apple devices we've ever seen. While you'll have to wait to get your hands on AI, you can try iOS 18 today by downloading the iOS 18 developer beta.

More from iMore