The iPhone's iOS 18 beta 2 update is now available to developers with two big new features included for the first time
It's beta time!
Apple announced iOS 18 at the WWDC event on June 10, releasing the first developer beta of the update immediately after the opening keynote. Now, the company has made the second beta release available for download.
Coming two weeks after that initial release, iOS 18 beta 2 is now available to download and it can be installed via the usual Software Update mechanism within the Settings app.
This new update of course brings with it the usual array of improvements and fixes, but the most notable news is the addition of two new features in the shape of iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing.
Still no Apple Intelligence
There is, of course, still no sign of Apple Intelligence in this beta, not that we were expecting it. Instead, all eyes will be on the two features that have made their debut for the first time.
The first of those features, iPhone Mirroring, will allow macOS Sequoia users to see their iPhone's screen on their Mac. Not only that, but they'll also be able to interact with it as if they were physically using it.
The next feature is SharePlay screen sharing and it could be a big deal for people who play the tech support role for friends and family members. Users will be able to take control of someone else's iPhone for support purposes with iOS 18 and the feature is now included in this beta.
As for the final release, that's expected to arrive this coming fall, probably in September. That release will also likely coincide with the launch of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, too.
