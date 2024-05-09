This quick iPhone hack will bring Android's ingenious Circle to Search feature to any iPhone, with a bonus for iPhone 15 Pro users

iPhone users just got access to one of Android’s best ideas and it works even better with the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button — though older iPhones still have a workaround.

Android’s Circle to Search feature, as the name suggests, allows users to circle or highlight an item or text and immediately search for it on Google. This can be used to quickly translate text or shop for items that are on your screen. If there’s an image you want to Google, this is the best way to do so. As spotted by 9to5Google , iPhone users can now get access to the feature through some clever shortcuts.

Here’s how to use Circle to Search on both new and older iPhones.

How to quickly use Google Lens on iPhone 15 Pro



Being one of the best iPhones right now, the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button is just one of the many great features that make it stand out. If you haven’t used the Action button in a little while, now is the perfect time to start using it again.

First, add the “ Search your screenshot ” shortcut to your Shortcuts (Tap this link on your iPhone and follow the instructions)

” shortcut to your Shortcuts (Tap this link on your iPhone and follow the instructions) From here, go to Settings and down to Action button

Swipe across to Shortcut

Click on “Search your screenshot”

Once you have set up the Action button shortcut, simply hold the Action button down and it will take a screenshot of what’s in front of you and automatically send it through Google Lens. You can crop and adjust as needed after this.

How to quickly use Google Lens on older iPhones

The Action button is not the only way to quickly access a Shortcut on an iPhone. One rather clever little trick can allow you to access certain prompts by simply tapping the back of your iPhone. Here’s how to use Google Lens quickly via Back Tap.

Add “ Search your screenshot” to your Shortcuts (Tap this link on your iPhone and follow the instructions)

to your Shortcuts (Tap this link on your iPhone and follow the instructions) Go into Settings and scroll down to Accessibility

and scroll down to Click on Touch and scroll down to Back Tap

and scroll down to On either Double Tap or Triple Tap, select the “Search your screenshot” shortcut

Now, no matter what iPhone you use, you will be able to easily search the web for information using a screenshot as a prompt.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you spot an item on your screen you can’t quite make sense of or text is in a language you don’t speak, this is the easiest and quickest way to figure it out. You simply have to use the “Search your screenshot” function, highlight the part of your screenshot you want to Google, and let Google Lens do the work.