This unique iPhone case comes with a fully-fledged physical keyboard — ‘Clicks’ adds a physical keyboard to your iPhone so you can feel like you’re using a BlackBerry again

If you’ve ever found yourself nostalgic for the BlackBerry era of mobile devices but like the modern features of the iPhone 15 Pro , this quirky case with a physical keyboard is the best of both worlds.

The Clicks Creator Keyboard for iPhone is both a case and a QWERTY keyboard that plugs straight into the USB-C or Lightning port at the bottom of your device and is compatible with the iPhone 14 Pro , iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max . With a passthrough charging port, allowing you to charge your phone with the case on, a backlight on the keyboard, and a lightweight design, Clicks adds a physical keyboard to your iPhone without the compromises that come with a digital keyboard.

The physical keyboard is based on the iOS digital keyboard, with a similar button placement and shortcut support. This means it brings across all the shortcuts you will recognize from Mac and iPad. Also, being able to use it at any time means that the digital keyboard won’t pop up on the screen, giving you more room to write.

The launch video has a section dedicated to reasons the case may not be for you, citing the bigger size, the time it takes to get used to a physical keyboard, and the lack of non-English keyboards. The video also explains that while the case has MagSafe, it is only through the iPhone’s passthrough magnets, which can be a bit weak and won’t work as well with some MagSafe accessories.

You have my attention — iMore’s take

Though bringing back tech often considered obsolete is niche, I personally look forward to the Clicks launch. I write a lot on the go with Google Docs — in fact, it’s one of the reasons I recently purchased an iPad, but the digital keyboard is a screen hog in Google Docs.

This doesn’t stop with just Google Docs, as Google Sheets can be very hard to navigate on iPhone, and longer text chains become hard to scroll through when you’re typing. Having to constantly keep the keyboard on the case seems a bit cumbersome, especially with that larger size, but it may be worth it if that keyboard feels as good as it looks. I’m a little too young to have ever tried a BlackBerry, but this case may give me a glimpse of the past.