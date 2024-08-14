TikTok’s direct messaging gets even better thanks to new features and bigger group chats

For a change, I can write about video-sharing platform TikTok for reasons other than the app being in trouble. While the app still faces a potential ban in the United States, it's still one of the most popular social apps (for as long as it's still available).

And to keep its many users happy, TikTok has just overhauled direct messaging on the app. As shared in an official announcement from TikTok, you'll find a bunch of new "user requested" features, tweaks, and bigger group chats with support for even more users.

The biggest change is that TikTok is rolling out group chats that support up to 32 people. This feature is available to users aged 16 and over. To start a group chat, you can tap the Chat button at the top of your TikTok inbox and select your desired chat buddies. Alternatively, you can hit “Start Group Chat” when sharing a post with multiple people. It’s as easy as pie.

TikTok promises it has built safety into these group chats, especially for teens. Users aged 13 to 15 are out of luck and can’t access this feature. Those aged 16-17 can only join a group chat if they have at least one mutual friend in it, and if they decide to create a group, they’ll need to manually approve any new members.

TikTok is also introducing stickers to direct messages. It's a feature that the social platform is definitely a little late to. Users can create and upload custom stickers to the platform, adding a splash of creativity and flair to their chats.

Now, before you rush off to start your TikTok group chat or whip up some snazzy stickers, a quick heads up. ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, has noted that the group chat feature “isn’t currently available everywhere.” So you may need to wait a little while for the changes to roll out.

This comes after TikTok recently had to start labelling AI images and videos. The app took the step, in a social media platform first, to "advance AI transparency and literacy."

