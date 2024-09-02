Where to pre-order iPhone 16 – when and where we think you'll be able to buy Apple's next flagship

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro handsets at its event on September 9. So it's only a matter of time until we see what the company has been working on since the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro a year ago.

Since Apple's next flagships aren't actually out yet, there's a lot we still don't know about the logistics of getting one. Price, pre-order dates, and where you'll be able to pre-order a device are yet to be confirmed.

But, we can take a look at current rumors and previous iPhone launches to work out when and where you'll be able to pre-order the iPhone 16 series.

When do we expect iPhone 16 pre-orders to open?

While Apple hasn't revealed what's on its September 9 event's roster, we're almost certain the iPhone 16 series is coming. If history’s anything to go by, you’ll be able to snag one for yourself pretty soon after they’re officially unveiled.

Now, unless Apple decides to throw us a curveball, you’ll probably be furiously refreshing Apple’s website come Friday, September 13 to secure your pre-order. Pre-orders typically start at 1 pm BST/8 am EST/5 am PST, so you'll need to set your alarm if you live over on the West Coast.

We're pretty certain about this timeline. Apple has a bit of a tradition of announcing new iPhones mid-week, and then opening pre-orders that Friday. The tech giant did it with the iPhone 15, the iPhone 14, and the iPhone 13.

This year’s event is on a Monday, which is a bit odd, but not unprecedented. The iPhone 14 got its big reveal on a Wednesday, and pre-orders still kicked off on the Friday. Some rogue rumors are floating around, suggesting pre-orders might go live on Thursday, September 12. It’s possible, but we don't think this is likely.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where will you be able to pre-order from?

As for where you can actually get your hands on the iPhone 16 series, Apple’s own website is going to be your best bet, as always. But if you fancy shopping around (or you’re hoping to squeeze a slightly better deal out of your carrier) you’ll likely find the usual suspects ready and waiting.

Think of your local mobile network stores like EE, Vodafone, and O2 in the UK, or Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile if you’re stateside.

If you'd rather buy the handset outright, you can look at other retail stores. Amazon usually offers the device for pre-order, but has a shoddy history when it comes to availability. In the US, Best Buy and B&H Photo often but new Apple devices up for pre-order. While in the UK, try looking at Argos, Currys, John Lewis, or even Very.

How much do we expect the iPhone 16 series to cost?

If Apple sticks to its guns, we’re looking at the same starting prices as the iPhone 15 series. That's $799/£799/AU$1,499 for the base model iPhone 16. While the Pro devices are likely to start at $999/£999/AU$1,849.