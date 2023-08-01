Why buy iPhone 15? Annual iPhone photography awards include winners using iPhone 7 Plus

If you were thinking of upgrading to an iPhone 15 - you might just be tempted to hold onto your old iPhone for now after seeing these photos.

The annual iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) this week announced the winners of its competition, which is now in its 16th year, where it looks for some of the best photos taken on an iPhone.

The camera on Apple's smartphone has come on leaps and bounds since we could only take photos and nothing else back in the days of the iPhone 3G. But now, not only can you record video, slo-mo videos, add filters to what you've taken, and more, but there are also three whole lenses to help focus on certain subjects for example in certain modes like Cinematic.

With iPhone 15 Pro Max rumored to feature a new lens to help give better photos when zoomed in, you may have been waiting to upgrade. But once you see some photos in this competition taken with an iPhone 7 Plus, there's a small chance you may reconsider.

It's not over yet for older iPhones

Scroll to the Abstract section, and you'll find the winner, Tim Wheeler, with his photo having been taken on an iPhone 7 Plus - and that's the same for the runner-up, Neil Nesheim as well.

These are amazing photos, and you can easily lose an hour simply scrolling through all of these while wondering why you are still struggling to take a decent photo of some plants in your garden.

The list goes on, with other winners including an iPhone 12 Pro, an iPhone XR, and even an iPhone X, proving you don't need Apple's best iPhone to take the best pictures. Granted, many of these may have been edited with a third-party app such as Pixelmator or Adobe Photoshop to help bring out the colors and the subjects even more.

But it says a lot that something like the iPhone 7 Plus, released back in 2016, is still capable of taking amazing photos, and also how far we've come since.

Have these photos made you reconsider holding onto your iPhone for now? Let us know in the iMore Forums if that's now the case.