Wi-Fi 6E may be limited to iPhone 15 Pro models, shows alleged internal Apple document

It looks like Apple will use wireless connectivity as a differentiator for its next iPhone lineup if you believe this new rumor. A couple of days ago, we reported that iPhone 15 would come with Wi-Fi 6E. Now, a new leak featuring an alleged internal document from Apple shows that this feature will be limited to the Pro models.

According to this leak from Unknownz21 (@URedditor), as reported by MacRumors, the vanilla iPhone 15 models won't get this feature. Apple recently began introducing the latest Wi-Fi generation into its products, starting with the new M2-chip-based Macs.

Could this mean the iPhone 15 will get the older A16 chip?

(Image credit: Apple/Unknownz21 (@URedditor))

This leak does come with a convincing antenna architecture document that shows the wireless implementation for the iPhone 15 models. The diagram shows the antenna details for the iPhone D8x, which is supposed to refer to the Pro models, while the iPhone D3y designation is supposed to be for the vanilla iPhone 15 models.

It appears that the iPhone 15 models will continue with Wi-Fi 6, while the Pro models will get Wi-Fi 6E. The document also references D7x, i.e. iPhone 14 Pro models, and D2y, i.e. iPhone 14 models, showing the changes coming from these models. MacRumors has also said that it has seen more documentation confirming the Wi-Fi 6E exclusivity.

This differentiation may just mean that Apple will stick the last-gen A16 chipset into the iPhone 15 models, just as it did with the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 15 Pro models may be the only ones to get the swanky new A17 chip, which will come with Wi-Fi 6E, just like the brand-new M2 did.

We'll know for sure when the next upgrade to Apple's best iPhones drops later this year, with more details expected to surface in the coming months.