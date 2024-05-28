WWDC 2024 schedule revealed with June 10 keynote for AI, iOS 18, and more

WWDC 2024 is fast approaching, and we're hearing more and more about what to expect. Now, we've got a full look at the entire schedule, as Apple has outlined its plans for the entire event.

Apple's WWDC 2024 event takes in the week commencing June 10. Apple confirmed that this first day is when the main keynote will be held, for all of the biggest software announcements. All eyes will be on the iPhone's next major software update, iOS 18, and Apple's AI reveal. The keynote will begin at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST and will be live-streamed on Apple's website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel. Some developers and members of the media have been invited to watch the live stream at a special event in Apple Park on the day.

Directly after the main keynote, at 1pm PDT, Apple will hold its Platforms State of the Union event. This smaller-scale event will give developers a deeper look at all of the new announcements. It will also be live-streamed. Throughout the rest of the week, Apple will hold smaller sessions for developers to give them further insights on the announcements. It will also see the announcement of the Swift Student Design Challenge, Apple Design Awards, and further access to experts.

What else to expect from WWDC 2024

Being perhaps one of the most iconic Apple events of the year, WWDC is filled with tonnes of information on all the latest OS' and sometimes even comes with some surprise hardware teases, like the unveiling of Apple Vision Pro last year.

As well as seeing the announcement of awesome bits of software like iOS 18, macOS 15, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11, we are expecting to finally see visionOS 2.0, the first major software update to Apple's AR headset. Finally, we might get to finally see a snippet of what Apple AI will look like, and, by extension, what the strategy is for the next few years of Apple devices. Apple's AI plans have been in the dark for a long time, and we might finally see what's in there after all this time.

