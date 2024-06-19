Your iPhone's service plan could cost as much as $20 more per month as AT&T hikes its prices starting next month

If your iPhone happens to be running on AT&T's cellular network you might be staring down the barrel of a price hike starting next month, the company has warned.

The carrier has announced details that will affect customers of the now defunct AT&T unlimited plans which some people have remained grandfathered into for some time now. A number of plans will be impacted with AT&T saying that customers with a single line will see their bills rise by $10 each month.

For those who have multiple lines, the company says they'll pay an extra $20 for their entire bill, not per line.

Going up

"We’re increasing the monthly charge on most of our retired unlimited wireless plans," AT&T explained via a new support article on its website. "This change will allow us to provide additional benefits to your plan and continue to deliver the great wireless service you expect."

The press release reiterated that the plans won't be removed and that subscribers will continue to enjoy all of the same benefits that they do today — but with an additional $10 or $20 price hike attached.

Those who continue to use these plans will no doubt already be planning their iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro upgrade, and the additional fees will surely be a disappointment for everyone who has been using these plans for years. AT&T is at least sweeten the deal by giving users additional high-speed data.

AT&T Unlimited Choice, Choice II, Choice Enhanced, Unlimited &More, and Unlimited Value plans will now include 75GB of high-speed data and 30GB of hotspot data.

AT&T Unlimited Plus, Plus Enhanced, Unlimited &More Premium, and AT&T Unlimited (with TV) plans will now include 100GB of high-speed data and 60GB of hotspot data.

