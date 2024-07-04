Zenless Zone Zero, The game that Apple used to showcase the power of the new M4 iPad Pro, is now available to download

If you like playing games on your iPhone, it's been almost impossible to miss titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Near console quality releases that you can download for free on your iPad and iPhone, funded by microtransactions that earn you extra characters.

Now, the creator of those games, Hoyoverse, has just released a new game called 'Zenless Zone Zero' — and so far, it seems like a new experience from the RPG maker.

What is Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero Official Release Teaser | The Person You Are Calling Is in a Hollow - YouTube Watch On

Much like Hoyo's other games, ZZZ is a gacha game — you can either earn currency in the game or buy it with real money so that you can earn more characters and items through a kind of random gambling system. Pop ten tokens in the machine, and it gives you characters and items. In order to get the best ones, you have to keep trying — or, if you're lucky, then you get what you want first try.

Beyond the gacha system, ZZZ is slightly different from the developer's other games. where the other two are open world, ZZZ has a hub world that connects to missions that you choose. There are explorable mission areas and a suitably action RPG combat system that lets you switch characters on the side.

The game tells the story of a range of different teams of characters all working in the city of New Eridu, contending with 'Apocolypse level disasters' called Hollows. The story will shift over the course of the game's life in different events like the developer's other games.

The game has an anime aesthetic and runs particularly well on the latest Apple hardware like Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. So well, in fact, that Apple used the game to showcase the power of the iPad Pro M4 at its launch event earlier this year. You can adjust graphics settings as well so that it runs better on older iPhones as well, and there's controller support out of the box, which is always a bonus.

