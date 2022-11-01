Honkai: Star Rail — Characters, plot, beta, release date, and everything you need to know

After the rousing success of Genshin Impact, gamers all over the world are interested in the next project from miHoYo. This time, it's a sci-fi adventure that has players exploring space and unraveling mysteries that surround a number of different characters. Although the art style and animation look very similar to Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail offers some key gameplay differences for players to look forward to when it releases.

Honkai: Star Rail story

This sci-fi story starts off in space as the Astral Express and its crew makes its way to the Herta Space Station for a delivery. However, Voidrangers from the Antimatter Legion attack and so characters from both the Astral Express and the station have to fight them off. During the skirmish, some new bonds are formed and characters determine to go exploring to different worlds in order to get answers on an object known as Stellaron.

Honkai: Star Rail Characters

Image 1 of 23 Trailblazer. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Dan Heng. (Image credit: miHoYo ) March 7th. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Himeko. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Welt Yang. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Kafka. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Silver Wolf. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Sampo. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Gepard. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Bronya. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Pela. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Arlan. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Asta. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Herta. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Seele. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Clara and Svarog. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Jing Yuan. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Blade. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Luocha. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Natasha. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Serval. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Hook. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Suashang. (Image credit: miHoYo )

Honkai: Star Rail characters Character Element Description Trailblazer (player character) Physical This character can be male of female. They awoke on the Herta Space Station after Silver Wolf activated their receptacle. Dan Heng Wind A young man who wields a spear called Cloud-Piercer. He joined the Express's guard on its long expedition to escape his past. March 7th Ice Yes, really. Mihoyo named a character after a date, because it reflects the day that she was awoken from "eternal drifting ice" without any memory of who she is. Himeko Fire A red-haired scientist who helped repair the Astral Express and travels the stars. Welt Yang Imaginary He's a "former Anti-Entropy Sovereign" who has apparently saved the world several times. Kafka Lightning A stylish Stellaron Hunter on the Insterastral Peace Corporation's wanted list. Silver Wolf Quantum A talented hacker who has proven herself against Crewllum of the Genius Society. Sampo Wind A salesman with quick wit who is always ready to turn a profit. Gepard Ice Captain of the Silvermane Guards who hails from the icy city, Belobog. Bronya Wind Commander of the Silvermane Guards and heir to the supreme Guardian of Belobog. Pela Ice Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards who thinks critically and clearly in any situation. Arlan Lightning Protector and head of Herta Space Station's Security Department. Asta Fire Lead researcher of Herta Space Station. She can handle any situation with ease. Herta Ice She gets bored easily due to her extremely high IQ, but she is Herta Space Station's "true master". Seele Quantum She grew up in the Underworld of Belobog and has learned to fight for herself. Clara Physical A homeless girl who accidentally revived an ancient robot named Svarog. Jing Yuan Lightning He is a powerful warrior who leads the Cloud Knights of Xianzhou as one of its six generals. Blade Wind Blade is his pseudonym, but he is a powerful sword wielder and member of the Stellaron Hunters. Luocha Imaginary A young man with medical skills who carries a coffin on his back. Natasha Physical She is a doctor in the Underworld and one of the few who can help the people that live there. Serval Lightning A mechanic who does as she wishes. She runs a workshop called "Neverwinter" in Belobog that she often uses for "rock 'n' roll performances." Hook Fire Although small, she is the boss of the Moles, a group of friends in Belobog's Underworld. Sushang Physical She wields a Greatsword and is one of the newest and most excited members of the Cloud Knights.