Honkai: Star Rail — Characters, plot, beta, release date, and everything you need to know
From the company that brought us Genshin Impact.
After the rousing success of Genshin Impact, gamers all over the world are interested in the next project from miHoYo. This time, it's a sci-fi adventure that has players exploring space and unraveling mysteries that surround a number of different characters. Although the art style and animation look very similar to Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail offers some key gameplay differences for players to look forward to when it releases.
Honkai: Star Rail story
This sci-fi story starts off in space as the Astral Express and its crew makes its way to the Herta Space Station for a delivery. However, Voidrangers from the Antimatter Legion attack and so characters from both the Astral Express and the station have to fight them off. During the skirmish, some new bonds are formed and characters determine to go exploring to different worlds in order to get answers on an object known as Stellaron.
Honkai: Star Rail Characters
|Character
|Element
|Description
|Trailblazer (player character)
|Physical
|This character can be male of female. They awoke on the Herta Space Station after Silver Wolf activated their receptacle.
|Dan Heng
|Wind
|A young man who wields a spear called Cloud-Piercer. He joined the Express's guard on its long expedition to escape his past.
|March 7th
|Ice
|Yes, really. Mihoyo named a character after a date, because it reflects the day that she was awoken from "eternal drifting ice" without any memory of who she is.
|Himeko
|Fire
|A red-haired scientist who helped repair the Astral Express and travels the stars.
|Welt Yang
|Imaginary
|He's a "former Anti-Entropy Sovereign" who has apparently saved the world several times.
|Kafka
|Lightning
|A stylish Stellaron Hunter on the Insterastral Peace Corporation's wanted list.
|Silver Wolf
|Quantum
|A talented hacker who has proven herself against Crewllum of the Genius Society.
|Sampo
|Wind
|A salesman with quick wit who is always ready to turn a profit.
|Gepard
|Ice
|Captain of the Silvermane Guards who hails from the icy city, Belobog.
|Bronya
|Wind
|Commander of the Silvermane Guards and heir to the supreme Guardian of Belobog.
|Pela
|Ice
|Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards who thinks critically and clearly in any situation.
|Arlan
|Lightning
|Protector and head of Herta Space Station's Security Department.
|Asta
|Fire
|Lead researcher of Herta Space Station. She can handle any situation with ease.
|Herta
|Ice
|She gets bored easily due to her extremely high IQ, but she is Herta Space Station's "true master".
|Seele
|Quantum
|She grew up in the Underworld of Belobog and has learned to fight for herself.
|Clara
|Physical
|A homeless girl who accidentally revived an ancient robot named Svarog.
|Jing Yuan
|Lightning
|He is a powerful warrior who leads the Cloud Knights of Xianzhou as one of its six generals.
|Blade
|Wind
|Blade is his pseudonym, but he is a powerful sword wielder and member of the Stellaron Hunters.
|Luocha
|Imaginary
|A young man with medical skills who carries a coffin on his back.
|Natasha
|Physical
|She is a doctor in the Underworld and one of the few who can help the people that live there.
|Serval
|Lightning
|A mechanic who does as she wishes. She runs a workshop called "Neverwinter" in Belobog that she often uses for "rock 'n' roll performances."
|Hook
|Fire
|Although small, she is the boss of the Moles, a group of friends in Belobog's Underworld.
|Sushang
|Physical
|She wields a Greatsword and is one of the newest and most excited members of the Cloud Knights.